Jaylen Reed, No. 10 Safety Recruit, Announces Commitment

Four-star safety Jaylen Reed is off the board in the 2021 recruiting class. The blue-chip defensive back has announced his commitment to Penn State.

Reed, listed at 6-feet, 190 pounds at 247Sports, is the No. 237 player in the country according to the site’s composite rankings. He’s ranked No. 10 at his position, and No. 8 in the state of Michigan.

The Detroit native had a major local team involved in his recruitment as well. His decision came down to Penn State, which most recruiting experts predicted he would choose, and in-state power Michigan State. Landing Reed would’ve been a huge win for new head coach Mel Tucker.

Instead, he went with the Nittany Lions. In his announcement, he said that “home is where the heart is.” That’s a potential nod to the fact that he is choosing the school that is not in his backyard.

Home is where the heart is.. No Turning Back, I’m All In Till It’s Over Blessed to be in the position i’m in.. C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/n5MrouPycR — Jaylen Reed (@JaylenReed20) April 9, 2020

Reed narrated a pretty cool announcement video, with some of his best highlights cut up with his voice over, leading up to the decision itself.

From his announcement:

“First I would like to thank God for blessing me with this wonderful opportunity. I would like to thank my family especially my mom and dad for guidance and support every step of the way. I would like to thank every coach at MLK High School for your support and building me into the man I am today. Also I would like to thank every last coach that took their time out to give me a opportunity to play at the level. This is a 40 year decision not 3. I will be attending Penn State University!”

Jaylen Reed is the fourth player to commit to Penn State in this cycle. He joins four-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall, and three-stars Liam Clifford and Nate Bruce. The class is ranked No. 24 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten.