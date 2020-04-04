One of the top safeties in the country is coming off of the board very soon. Jaylen Reed has revealed when he’ll be making his college decision.

Reed is a star for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, Mich. He is a four-star player, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The site has him ranked No. 237 overall, No. 10 among safeties in the 2021 class, and No. 8 in the state of Michigan.

He was originally set to commit on May 10. However, he has decided to shorten the timeline significantly. Now, the pick will be coming next Thursday, Apr. 9.

I have Moved my commitment date up to Thursday April 9th! I’m ready… @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @JoshHelmholdt — Jaylen Reed (@JaylenReed20) April 4, 2020

Penn State is believed to be the favorite for Reed at the moment. So far, six recruiting analysts have made predictions as to where he’ll end up at 247’s crystal ball. All have picked the Nittany Lions.

Michigan State is considered the major competition to beat out James Franklin’s team. It would be a huge recruiting score for new Spartans head coach Mel Tucker and his staff.

Penn State current has three 2021 commits, none of whom play defensive back. Reed would be the second four-star player in the class, joining top 50 national recruit Landon Tengwall, an offensive guard who committed in late March.

Tucker and Michigan State is still looking for its first commitment of the recruiting cycle. Landing Jaylen Reed would be a good start for the former Colorado coach.

[Jaylen Reed]