Joel Klatt Names His ‘Sleeper’ College Football Playoff Team

Penn State has yet to earn a College Football Playoff bid, but that could change this upcoming season, per college football analyst Joel Klatt.

The Big Ten as a whole has earned four playoff bids since the playoff’s commencement in 2014. The Ohio State Buckeyes have been the class of the conference over the years with Penn State trailing behind.

James Franklin has been on the brink of a playoff bid and championship run, but just can’t seem to get over the hump. The Nittany Lions could change their fate in 2020, though.

Klatt believes Penn State is a “sleeper Playoff team” this upcoming season. If the Nittany Lions are going to earn a playoff selection, they’ll have to take down the Buckeyes and win the conference, which they haven’t done since the 2016 season.

Great conversation with Coach Franklin today…I expect @PennStateFball will have a terrific year…could be a sleeper Playoff team https://t.co/7xk00kvUiB — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) June 24, 2020

Plenty of analysts are jumping on the Penn State bandwagon ahead of the 2020 season. But calling the Nittany Lions a “sleeper” playoff team seems to undervalue the team’s stock. The reality is Penn State is a sure-fire top 10 team entering 2020.

Most preseason college football rankings place the Nittany Lions in the 5-10 range. It’s safe to say any team within the top 10 has a good chance to make a playoff run.

The Nittany Lions are looking to earn their first playoff bid in school history this upcoming season. To do so, Penn State must challenge Ohio State for the conference title.