Kaden Saunders, Elite 2022 Athlete, Names Top 7 Schools

Kaden Saunders, one of the top playmakers in the 2022 class, is moving very quickly in his recruitment. Today, we got an idea of the schools that could land him.

The Westerville, Ohio native doesn’t have rankings from the full array of recruiting services yet. 247Sports has evaluated him, and gave him a four-star rating. The site ranks him No. 166 nationally, among all 2022 recruits.

He’s the No. 16 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in the state of Ohio.

Today, he named seven teams that stand out in his recruitment. He says that things remain “100-percent open,” but this group of schools is one that he’s “comfortable with and whose coaches (he’s) developed very strong relationships” with. Arizona State, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, TCU, and West Virginia crack the group.

“I hope to visit these universities as soon as recruits are allowed back on campus for unofficial visits,” Saunders wrote. “With that being said, these are my top 7 at the time but again, my recruitment is still 100% open.”

Saunders says he wants to give his commitment sometime in September, if possible. That would come over a year before he could sign with a program, so any decision would have to stand up to a lot of potential recruiting time by other programs.

So far, two analysts over at 247’s crystal ball have logged predictions for where Kaden Saunders will end up. One has him choosing Penn State, with the other going for Notre Dame.