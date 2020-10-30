Kirk Herbstreit Shares Reaction To Controversial Penn State-Indiana Finish

Like many others, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t believe the thrilling ending to last Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Indiana.

The then No. 8 ranked Nittany Lions fell to the Hoosiers on a questionable and highly controversial call that gave Indiana a successful Michael Penix Jr. two-point conversion and a one-point victory. Herbstreit says he’s “still kind of confused” about the call.

The ESPN college football personality said he was watching the end of the game in the booth right before kickoff of Minnesota vs. Michigan. When he saw the replay of the two point conversion, Herbstreit thought there was no way Penix got in.

“I’m watching and I’m looking at it and I’m thinking — because they had that angle, and it was like a super slow mo and I kept seeing the ball hit the ground and then hit the pylon. I’m like, there’s no way, as far as I understand the rule, there’s no way that’ll be good,” Herbstreit said, according to Penn Live.

Was he in? 👀 pic.twitter.com/y0HZw4ejoP — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) October 24, 2020

"They said it was good, and I was like ‘what in the heck?’ I mean, I was more perplexed because I thought I knew the rule, and I thought you could clearly see the ball hit the ground," @KirkHerbstreit said. More here: https://t.co/Cb85R1I8vq — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) October 30, 2020

But, much to Penn State’s dismay, the call stood as called.

“I guess it was so close, it was one of those, whatever the call on the field [is], we’ll just stick with the call on the field,” Herbstreit said.

This call may have ended the Nittany Lions College Football Playoff hopes for this year. Naturally, a call with this much weight sparks some pretty heated controversy. Herbstreit says he feels for the Penn State faithful in the wake of this crushing loss.

“Yeah, I just feel for any fans — and especially players and coaches — when a game ends with a call like that,” Herbstreit said. “As a fan, I’d be throwing something at my TV.”

He and the College GameDay crew will be in Happy Valley this weekend, for No. 18 Penn State’s huge game against Big Ten East rival No. 3 Ohio State.

[Penn Live]