Kirk Herbstreit Makes Bold Prediction For Penn State’s Finish

The Penn State Nittany Lions entered the 2020 college football season as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten.

Two games into the season, however, the Nittany Lions are still in search of their first win. Penn State opened the season with a controversial overtime loss to Indiana that put a sour taste in the team’s mouth.

A week later, the Nittany Lions put up a valiant fight, but were out-dueled by the Ohio State Buckeyes. With an 0-2 record, it would be easy for the team to give up on the season.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think that will happen. In fact, Herbie doesn’t think the Nittany Lions will lose another game this season.

Here’s what he had to say via Saturday Tradition:

“I don’t think Penn State loses another game,” he said. “I think it’s more about the backbone of this program. Of course they’re 0-2, sitting there frustrated, looking at that hole. But I think they’ll dig themselves out, starting today against Maryland. And I think they’ve got a good enough defense.”

Penn State can right the ship this weekend with a very winnable game against Maryland. The Nittany Lions are heavily favored and should win, but the Terrapins pulled off an upset last weekend against Minnesota.

Arguably the most difficult game remaining on Penn State’s schedule is a road game in Ann Arbor against Michigan.

Can the Nittany Lions win out?