Kirk Herbstreit Names His College Football Player Of The Decade

Since it’s New Year’s Day, the College GameDay crew for ESPN discussed which college football stars should be in the running for Player of the Decade.

Desmond Howard and Rece Davis both mentioned Deshaun Watson as a potential candidate for that title, but Kirk Herbstreit went in a different direction.

Herbstreit actually went with former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley for the top college football player during the 2010s.

Barkley spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, totaling 3,843 rushing yards, 1,195 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns.

At first, Herbstreit thought he would choose former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton. After thinking it over a little longer though, he decided to pick Barkley.

Here’s what Herbstreit had to say about Barkley, via Saturday Tradition:

“I started with (Auburn QB) Cam Newton in my mind, went to (Clemson QB) Deshaun Watson, started to think about other positions. And my favorite guy that I covered in college football was Saquon Barkley,” said Herbstreit. “So I have to go with Saquon Barkley.”

It’s hard to argue with Herbstreit’s selection – albeit, Deshaun Watson is also a strong pick.

Barkley is having quite the career for himself in the NFL. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year during the 2018 season with the New York Giants.

Who would you pick to be the Player of the Decade?