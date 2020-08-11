Kirk Herbstreit Names The 1 Big Ten Game He’ll Miss The Most

The worst part about the Big Ten postponing the college football season is the realization that fans will have to wait a while to see their favorite rivalries on display.

Following the major news that came out of the Big Ten, ESPN had Kirk Herbstreit on its network to discuss the league’s decision.

Herbstreit revealed the biggest disappointment about not having Big Ten football this year. What upsets him the most is that we won’t be able to watch Ohio State take on Penn State on the road. It would’ve called for a hostile environment in Happy Valley.

“You go to Penn State at night when it’s a ‘White Out’ in the student section, it’s as good of a scene as there is,” Herbstreit said. “And when Ohio State comes in there it seems to be amped up a few more notches, so not having a chance to see that on Nov. 7 would be the one that stands out to me.”

WATCH: Kirk Herbstreit’s biggest disappointment about no Big Ten football in 2020 — No Penn State Whiteout vs. Ohio State pic.twitter.com/NsVDQFNQhh — Mike Poorman (@PSUPoorman) August 11, 2020

Big Ten fans will also miss out on the Michigan-Ohio State game this fall. Who knows, maybe this could’ve been the year for Jim Harbaugh to finally defeat the Buckeyes – or suffer another loss, but you get the point.

The Big Ten isn’t the only major conference sitting out this fall. It’s now official that Pac-12 football will be on hold as well.

It appears the college football season officially rests on the ACC, Big 12 and SEC’s shoulders.