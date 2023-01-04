Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Penn State's Rose Bowl Win

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State beat Utah 35-21 on Monday to capture the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for the game, and on Wednesday, the longtime analyst congratulated the Nittany Lions on their big win.

"Congratulations @PennStateFball and especially-the Sr’s for going out a winner!" Herbstreit tweeted. "Fun to watch the end of the game and the genuine love you all have for one another. That venue is as good as there is in sports! Congrats!"

The victory over the Utes moved Penn State's final record to 11-2. The Nittany Lions' only losses were to Ohio State and Michigan, and 10 of their 11 wins came by double-digits.

With a strong finish to 2022 and plenty of talent returning, Penn State should have considerable hype heading into next season.

On paper, there should be a fierce three-way race for the Big Ten title between PSU, OSU and Michigan.