Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Sean Clifford’s Decision

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is excited that Sean Clifford decided to return to Penn State.

Herbstreit quote tweeted Clifford’s tweet with a short little congratulations message after the announcement was made official.

Clifford will play one more season with the Nittany Lions before likely declaring for the NFL Draft. He finished the regular season with 2,912 yards through the air along with 20 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

This was his third straight season as the starter after leading Penn State to a 7-5 overall record this year. Last year the Nittany Lions started out 0-5 before rattling off four straight wins to finish 4-5 and then in 2019, they finished 11-2.

For Clifford’s career, he has 7,644 yards passing with 61 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He also has developed into a bit of a dual-threat QB with his legs. He has 851 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground the last three seasons.

Penn State will play in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas on Jan. 1 as it looks to finish 8-5 overall.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET on ESPN2.