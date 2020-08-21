College football fans have been anxiously waiting to finally receive good news regarding their favorite sports. Instead, they were reminded of something they won’t get to have this fall.

On Thursday night, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit posted a video of fans singing “Sweet Caroline” during the 2016 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. The atmosphere at Beaver Stadium was electric.

Herbstreit knew his post was bittersweet, which is why he shared the video with the following caption: “Just thought I’d send this out. Damn.”

Forget about the Big Ten postponing its football season just for a second. The reality is even conferences that are playing this fall won’t be allowed to have fan attendance at full capacity due to health concerns.

Here’s the tweet from Herbstreit:

Just thought I’d send this out. Damn. pic.twitter.com/7W0KPFne0J — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Herbstreit said that he’ll miss the Ohio State-Penn State game more than any other Big Ten matchup this year.

“You go to Penn State at night when it’s a ‘White Out’ in the student section, it’s as good of a scene as there is,” Herbstreit said. “And when Ohio State comes in there it seems to be amped up a few more notches, so not having a chance to see that on Nov. 7 would be the one that stands out to me.”

Eventually we’ll all get to have experiences like the Penn State ‘White Out’ again. For now, it’s on all of us to do what we can to restore normalcy in the United States.