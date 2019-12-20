KJ Hamler looks the part of a future dynamic playmaker in the NFL. The question is whether that will come in 2020 or 2021.

The Penn State star wide receiver is set to play in the Cotton Bowl against Memphis. That will cap a very impressive redshirt sophomore season.

On the year, the speedster has 54 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 1,685 total yards and 14 touchdowns from scrimmage in two seasons.

The Cotton Bowl may wind up being his final collegiate game. Playmakers like KJ Hamler, who may be smaller than your average receiver but are incredibly dangerous with the ball in their hands, have started to become en vogue in the NFL. In the right system, they can do a ton of damage.

He’s not tipping his hand though. Speaking to the media, he said that he’ll reveal his decision after the bowl game. From 247Sports:

Penn State receiver KJ Hamler isn’t ready to reveal a decision regarding his 2020 NFL Draft status. The dynamic redshirt sophomore was questioned about potential professional football plans Friday morning during a Nittany Lions bowl media event in Beaver Stadium. “You’ll find out after the bowl game,” he said, declining to confirm whether he is privately leaning in one direction.

Penn State should have a pretty full team available for the Cotton Bowl. A number of potential draftees have announced that they’re returning.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a potential first rounder, is draft-bound, but he will play in the game. Players skipping non-playoff bowl games has become very common, but PSU’s guys who may enter the draft seem to be sticking around for one last New Year’s Six contest.

