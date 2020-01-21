Mel Kiper Names His ‘Mr. Excitement’ 2020 NFL Draft Prospect

The 2020 NFL Draft is expected to be very wide receiver heavy. Among the more interesting prospects at the position is Penn State playmaker KJ Hamler.

Hamler was a do-it-all weapon for the Nittany Lions this fall. The 5-foot-9 pass catcher hauled in 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns.

During the season, he also touched the ball out of the backfield, and was a dangerous returner for Penn State. In two years, he finished with 1,258 total kick and punt return yards.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. is very intrigued by Hamler at the next level.

During the most recent episode of his ESPN podcast, Kiper dubbed Hamler “Mr. Excitement” in this draft. Via 247Sports:

“Talk about explosiveness and versatility, KJ Hamler from Penn State. We’ll see how he tests. But he is the guy that’s ‘Mr. Excitement.’ If you’re looking for guys that haven’t been discussed as much as the top guys, I’d go Hamler and I’d go Michael Pittman Jr.”

Kiper has KJ Hamler at No. 1 among wide receivers in this draft class. That may not seem high, but we could see upwards of seven or eight players at the position go in the first round.

The Alabama trio of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, and DeVonta Smith, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault Jr., and Clemson’s Tee Higgins, are all included in Kiper’s 25-player most recent Big Board.

[ESPN]