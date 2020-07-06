Lamar Stevens Reacts To Former Player’s Comment On Pat Chambers

Former Penn State star Lamar Stevens has reacted to Rasir Bolton’s comment on his departure from the program.

Taking to Twitter, Stevens demanded that “somebody give me an interview.” While people initially thought he might have a story similar to Bolton’s, Stevens said, “Not even a little bit.”

Stevens acknowledged that Chambers’ “noose” comment was a poor choice of words. But he stated point blank that the Nittany Lions head coach is not a racist or a bad man. He called Chambers “a great man who made a mistake” and called on current and former players to speak up for him.

However, Stevens took it further in some follow-up tweets, bringing up the question of Bolton’s credibility. He accused Bolton and his family of continuing to support the team’s coaches even after the incident occurred.

Former Penn State star Lamar Stevens chimes in on Rasir Bolton’s statement from this morning : pic.twitter.com/ZWEaQgrB6y — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) July 6, 2020

100%. He used a poor choice of words but Coach Chambers is a a great man who made a mistake. His actions towards all of his current and past players speaks much more volume. Ask them… https://t.co/5GmbxTiTPC — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) July 6, 2020

Ra has been to 6 or 7 schools in the past 6 years. Questionable credibility. If the Bolton family is so bothered by how Ra was treated, why was his Dad sitting in our section supporting coach chambers n PSU when we played Georgetown? I watched him hug my teammates and coaches… — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) July 6, 2020

It’s a fallacious argument to infer that Bolton and his family were not bothered by Chambers just because they continued to root for the team. Peer pressure, the excitement of the game, suppressing feelings and numerous other things can come into play in those situations.

That said, if there is no pattern of racially insensitive behavior from Chambers, then it’s fair to suggest that it was a mistake and not a byproduct of deep-rooted feelings.

But Rasir Bolton and Lamar Stevens are clearly at odds when it comes to Pat Chambers.