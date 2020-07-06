The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lamar Stevens Reacts To Former Player’s Comment On Pat Chambers

Penn State coach Patrick Chambers.UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - JANUARY 10: Head coach Patrick Chambers of the Penn State Nittany Lions calls a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Bryce Jordan Center on January 10, 2016 in University Park, Pennsylvania. Michigan State won 92-65. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Former Penn State star Lamar Stevens has reacted to Rasir Bolton’s comment on his departure from the program.

Taking to Twitter, Stevens demanded that “somebody give me an interview.” While people initially thought he might have a story similar to Bolton’s, Stevens said, “Not even a little bit.”

Stevens acknowledged that Chambers’ “noose” comment was a poor choice of words. But he stated point blank that the Nittany Lions head coach is not a racist or a bad man. He called Chambers “a great man who made a mistake” and called on current and former players to speak up for him.

However, Stevens took it further in some follow-up tweets, bringing up the question of Bolton’s credibility. He accused Bolton and his family of continuing to support the team’s coaches even after the incident occurred.

It’s a fallacious argument to infer that Bolton and his family were not bothered by Chambers just because they continued to root for the team. Peer pressure, the excitement of the game, suppressing feelings and numerous other things can come into play in those situations.

That said, if there is no pattern of racially insensitive behavior from Chambers, then it’s fair to suggest that it was a mistake and not a byproduct of deep-rooted feelings.

But Rasir Bolton and Lamar Stevens are clearly at odds when it comes to Pat Chambers.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.