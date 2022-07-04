Look: Big Ten-Themed Proposal Photo Is Going Viral

STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 21: The Michigan Wolverines huddles against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 21, 2017 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

College football fan animosity never dies, even when you're proposing marriage to your future wife.

Over the weekend, the Barstool Penn State Twitter account shared a photo of a newly-engaged couple on a beach. They look elated as they stare at each other, and the woman is holding her ring finger up showing off the new hardware.

Both of them are holding a sign reading "She said yes and Michigan still sucks!"

We're not sure who this couple is, or if they are even Penn State fans, though we're assuming that's the case since the PSU Barstool account tweeted this out.

Not surprisingly, there are a lot of responses from Michigan fans saying that Penn State isn't even one of the Wolverines' true rivals, ranking behind Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Even if that's true, the people in this photo clearly can't stand the Maize and Blue.