Look: Brutus Buckeye Has A Message For James Franklin

In a game with massive Big Ten title implications, Penn State take on rival Ohio State in Columbus with the hope of ending their two-game losing streak. But Penn State head coach James Franklin is taking his barbs early, and from Brutus Buckeye of all people (things?).

Ahead of the Penn State-Ohio State game, the Buckeyes mascot threw some shade at Franklin for some recent gaffes he made. Franklin mistakenly said his opponent this week was Illinois instead of Ohio State. he then referred to Ohio Stadium – nicknamed “The Horseshoe” – as “the Big House,” the nickname for Michigan Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Brutus Buckeye posted an image of the Penn State mascot scratching its head while looking at a computer. The caption was “Still searching: “the Big House – Columbus.”

Plenty of Buckeyes fans have been having fun with Brutus’ message. Some joked that Brutus should have called it “Columbus, Illinois” in reference to Franklin’s Illinois gaffe.

🔍 STILL searching:

“the Big House – Columbus” 😜 pic.twitter.com/qzCeuFuSY3 — Brutus Buckeye 🌰 (@Brutus_Buckeye) October 28, 2021

“Don’t forget [they’re] playing illinois there to,” one fan replied.

“Ah, some morning savagery…love it!” wrote another.

“Brutus got jokes!” Land-Grant Holy Land tweeted.

The Buckeyes are eyeing their fifth straight win over the Nittany Lions, dating back to 2017. The winner of the game has gone on to appear in each of the last five Big Ten Championship Games.

While Penn State’s two losses have likely already cost them a shot at the title, they can potentially knock out Ohio State with a loss on Saturday.

Will James Franklin and the Nittany Lions get back at Brutus and the Buckeyes for their mockery?