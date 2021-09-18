Look: Crazy Photo Of Penn State Student Section Going Viral

Tonight’s crowd at Beaver Stadium for the Auburn-Penn State game may end up being the best environment in college football this season.

Penn State is holding its iconic “White Out” game this evening. You know what that means. The crowd attending tonight’s game will be one of the most raucous you’ll see all year.

The Nittany Lions have already opened the gates for students hoping to get a good seat at the stadium. The student section, as a result, is practically full a couple hours ahead of kickoff.

Take a look.

Update on the Penn State student section, two hours before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/j0r8zPaGA1 — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 18, 2021

Good luck, Auburn. The Tigers are going to have their hands full tonight.

Penn State night games might be the best home-field advantage in college football. There’s nothing like it. It’s as raucous an environment you’ll ever see.

Tonight’s game holds special meaning. The Nittany Lions are not only hosting an SEC opponent. They’re also hosting a full house, which is a blessing after last year’s season which was played in the midst of a pandemic.

Auburn has looked the part so far this season under new head coach Bryan Harsin. It helps when you inherit a running back like Tanks Bigsby and a quarterback on the rise like Bo Nix.

If Auburn can establish the running game against a stingy Penn State defense, the Nittany Lions could be in trouble. If Penn State gets enough stops, on the other hand, fans attending tonight’s game will like what they see.

Tune into ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch Penn State’s clash with Auburn.