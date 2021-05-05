Nearly a week ago, the Dallas Cowboys selected former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Cowboys dropped down two spots after trading with the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, Dallas managed to get arguably the best defensive player in the draft in the former Nittany Lion.

Parsons wore No. 11 during his incredible career with Penn State before making it to the NFL. With the new rules on NFL jersey numbers for the 2021 season, he would have the opportunity to wear No. 11 with the Cowboys as well.

He’s doing just that. On Wednesday afternoon, Parsons took to Twitter to announce he’s wearing No. 11 next season with Dallas.

There was some question about whether or not he’d be wearing No. 11 for the Cowboys immediately after he was drafted. Before he claimed No. 11, the jersey was formerly worn by wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it pretty clear Parsons would be given the number if he truly wanted it. “What negotiation?” Jones said in response to a reporter asking if Parsons would ask Wilson if he’d be able to wear the number.

Special treatment for first-round picks is clearly a thing in the NFL.