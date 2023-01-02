Look: Penn State Arrived In Special Jerseys At The Rose Bowl

Penn State is paying tribute to a program legend prior to this afternoon's Rose Bowl.

Head coach James Franklin and his team showed up at the iconic venue wearing No. 34 PSU jerseys as an homage to Franco Harris, who passed away on Dec. 20.

Before his Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris rushed for 2,002 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions from 1969-71.

Harris was part of teams that won the Orange and Cotton Bowls during this time in Happy Valley.

Penn State is making its fifth all-time appearance in the Rose Bowl today. The Nittany Lions lost to USC in the "Grandaddy of Them All" six years ago, and in 2008 and 1922.

Penn State's lone Rose Bowl win came against Oregon to cap off the team's undefeated 1994 campaign.

The Nittany Lions will face Utah at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.