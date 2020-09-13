Look: Star Big Ten Tight End Posts Cryptic Message

Earlier this offseason, a report emerged suggesting one of the Big Ten’s best tight ends wouldn’t be playing this season.

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth – a likely first-round pick – reportedly opted out of the season. Of course, that alleged decision came after the Big Ten opted not to play the 2020 season in the fall.

“Penn State football will be without its star tight end whenever it next takes the field,” the Centre Daily Times reports. “Junior tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return to play when the season begins, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.”

However, as the Big Ten flirts with potentially having the season, Freiermuth’s latest social media post has Nittany Lions fans buzzing. The star tight end posted a photo of himself in his Penn State uniform looking ready for the 2020 season.

Check it out.

Earlier report stated Pat Freiermuth was opting out of upcoming/spring season, but he just posted this on Instagram. So there’s that. pic.twitter.com/cY3y56wrgU — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) September 13, 2020

The dynamic tight end caught 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns last season. In two years for the Nittany Lions, he has 875 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s an elite weapon in the redzone and is the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver – if he decides to come back for another year.

Freiermuth is likely off to the NFL after this year, but it looks like he could be ready to give Penn State one more season.

Nittany Lions fans will be praying he laces up his cleats for Penn State this fall.