Look: Trace McSorley Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Kasey Morano

On Thursday night, Penn State football fans learned one of the programs best players is now engaged.

Former Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley is a taken man. The current Baltimore Ravens quarterback bent the knee to longtime girlfriend Kasey Morano earlier this week.

Thankfully, she said yes. McSorley hasn’t posted about the event on social media just yet, but the official Penn State football account received a few photos from the engagement.

Penn State published those photos and a short statement on Instagram on Thursday night.

“Congrats to our guy @tmcsorley_9 & @kaseydean__ (@pennstatefh alum) on their engagement 👏💍,” the caption read.

McSorley isn’t the only decorated athlete in the relationship.

Morano, who is from Hammonton, N.J., graduated from Penn State and played field hockey for the Nittany Lions from 2014 to 2016. She earned a spot on the NFHCA National Academic Squad in 2014.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!