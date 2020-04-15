Penn State 2-Sport Athlete Announces Transfer Decision

Mac Hippenhammer has had a lot go on with his athletic career over the last few months. The Penn State two-sport athlete is now starting over at a new school.

Hippenhammer originally signed to play both baseball and football for the Nittany Lions. He was a three-star recruit in PSU’s 2017 class. 247Sports ranked him No. 585 overall in the class, and No. 88 among wide receivers.

After redshirting as a true freshman, he’s had a limited impact over his last two seasons. In 2018 and 2019, he totaled seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. His playing time an impact declined over the last year, as well.

Earlier this year, he announced that he was stepping away from football to focus on baseball at Penn State. Last year, he started 35 games in the outfield, hitting .272 on the year. Just a few weeks later, he entered the transfer portal. Now, he is set to head to Miami (OH) and appears set to play football for the RedHawks.

It is unclear whether Mac Hippenhammer play both sports at Miami based on that announcement, but it stands to reason that he would, if he was set to focus on that sport at Penn State. The RedHawks have a baseball team, which last made the NCAA Tournament in 2005.

Miami (OH) football is coming off of its best year under head coach Chuck Martin. The team went 8-6, winning a surprising MAC title and reaching the LendingTree Bowl.

This is definitely a quality pick-up for Martin’s team. Hopefully he is able to get more run in the RedHawks offense.

[Mac Hippenhammer]