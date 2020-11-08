Maryland’s Tweet About Beating Penn State Is Going Viral Tonight

Another week, another disappointing showing for the Penn State football program.

The Nittany Lions were upset by the Maryland Terrapins, 35-19, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania.

Penn State is now 0-3 on the season, while Maryland improved to 2-1. Today’s win was a historical one for the Terps.

“Today was the biggest upset in any game in the 262 combined seasons of Penn State and Maryland football. 27.5 point spread folks. Unreal,” Rudy Gersten tweeted.

Maryland’s official football account had some fun on Twitter, too. The Terrapins have dubbed Happy Valley “Sad Valley” following tonight’s win.

That wasn’t the best tweet of the night, though.

This one was:

🚨 KEY RACE ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Bl4DOBAVd3 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) November 7, 2020

That’s the Maryland state flag being planted over the state of Pennsylvania, for those wondering.

Well played, Terrapins – very well played.

Penn State, meanwhile, is in a state of disaster. The Nittany Lions are now 0-3 on the season and the fan base is extremely frustrated.

Thankfully for Penn State, the Nittany Lions get to take on a struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers program next weekend. If James Franklin’s team is not able to win that game, things could really get ugly for the Nittany Lions.

Maryland is set to take on No. 3 Ohio State in College Park next Saturday.