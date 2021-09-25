Look: Matt Leinart Names The Big Ten’s Best Team

It’s still awfully early in the 2021 college football season, but there’s no denying how impressive the Penn State Nittany Lions have been through their first three games.

After taking down Wisconsin on the road, Penn State took down Auburn and Ball State in Happy Valley. Although the Nittany Lions’ schedule will only get more challenging as the season progresses, it’s very evident that FOX analyst Matt Leinart is all in on James Franklin’s squad.

During this Saturday’s edition of Big Noon Kickoff, Leinart made a strong argument as to why Penn State is the best team in the Big Ten right now.

“They have the best résumé of any team right now – the tough road win and then Auburn in the SEC,” Leinart said. “For me, they’re the most complete team right now. Offensively, with Sean Clifford, we talked about the turnovers from a year ago, he’s protecting the football this year and elevating the players around him – I just mentioned Jahan Dotson, a big-play receiver on the outside.

“And then defensively, it hasn’t been great, you can argue Wisconsin should have won that game. But they’ve found ways to win games down in the red zone when it matters most. There’s something to be said about that. They have a championship-type mentality, I believe that. Right now, at this point, they’re the best team in the Big Ten for me.”

Penn State should have no trouble defeating Villanova this afternoon, and we’d imagine Franklin will get his players amped up for next weekend’s “revenge game” against Indiana.

The real test for Penn State comes on Oct. 9 against Iowa. We’ll find out then just how dangerous the Nittany Lions can be this season.