Micah Parsons Has 1-Word Reaction To Penn State’s Loss

Penn State is 0-5 for the first time in the program’s history. Micah Parsons can’t believe how far the Nittany Lions have fallen.

Believe it or not, James Franklin’s team entered the season considered to be Big Ten contenders and even dark-horse playoff selections. Those same predictions couldn’t have been further from reality.

Penn State looks like one of the worst teams in the Big Ten this season, let alone the Power Five. The Nittany Lions looked their worst on Saturday in a 41-21 blowout loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Micah Parsons may have made the right decision when he opted out of the 2020 season. He had a one-word response to the Nittany Lions’ loss. Take a look below.

Wow.. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 21, 2020

Wow is right. Penn State looks nowhere close to being a formidable team. James Franklin has plenty to work with in the coming months.

Luckily, the Nittany Lions’ recruiting should help. Franklin has a knack for hauling in elite recruiting classes. He’ll need to do the same in coming months to turn things around at Penn State.

Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, Ohio State is on track to reach the Big Ten Championship after its thrilling win over Indiana on Saturday. Northwestern may have captured the biggest win in the conference this season, though, beating No. 10 Wisconsin.

Penn State, meanwhile, has remaining contests versus Michigan, Rutgers and Michigan State.