Micah Parsons Has Dallas Cowboys Fans Buzzing Over Latest Tweet

Micah Parsons didn’t suit up this college football season due to concerns over COVID-19, but make no mistake, the Penn State product should still be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Last season, Parsons had 109 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles for the Nittany Lions. His production was so impressive that he really didn’t need to play this year for scouts to fall in love with game.

While it’s way too early to predict where Parsons will land in the 2021 NFL Draft, it appears the talented linebacker has just revealed his preferred destination.

Earlier today, Parsons tweeted “I hope I stay in that blue and white.” He then followed up that tweet with a picture of him at AT&T Stadium for last season’s Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis.

AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys, and we all know their team colors are blue and white. Parsons is most likely hinting that he wants to suit up for ‘America’s Team.’

Dallas already has two impressive linebackers in Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but Mike McCarthy’s defense can use all the help it can get.

The Cowboys currently own the No. 5 pick in the upcoming draft. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL right now, Jerry Jones should be able to take Parsons at that spot. Whether he’ll actually pull the trigger will be unknown until April.