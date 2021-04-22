Micah Parsons Reveals What It Was Like Sitting Out In 2020

In just a few days, former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons will hear his name called as one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most mock drafts have the former Nittany Lions standout going in the top half of the first round. Following a ridiculous pro day where he posted a blistering 40-yard dash time, Parsons is locked in as the draft’s best linebacker.

However, he hasn’t stepped on the football field in over a year – at least competitively. He opted to sit out the 2020 season following the Big Ten’s indecision on playing the season.

Speaking on the CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Negandhi, talked about what it was like not playing last year.

“I was a blessing and curse,” Parsons said. “It was a curse because I wasn’t playing football and able to compete. With all the injuries and lack of prep that so many teams had, I feel like it was a blessing, because you never know what could happen out there. I don’t think a lot of teams got to prepare, and that’s why you saw a lack of defense and mentality out there … Definitely wasn’t fun just sitting on the couch, working out. Same schedule everyday, no different. It sucked a little bit.”

Micah Parsons started 26 games for the Nittany Lions between 2018 and 2019.

He recorded 191 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, along with six forced fumbles and five passes defended over those two seasons.

In just one week, he’ll be part of an NFL team.