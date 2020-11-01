Micah Parsons Sums Up His Thoughts On Justin Fields

Micah Parsons has been pretty active on Twitter on Saturday night.

Most recently, as he watched his team take on Ohio State in a ranked Big Ten matchup, the opted-out Penn State linebacker shared his thoughts on Justin Fields.

The Buckeyes quarterback is on fire once again, throwing for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 27 of his 33 passes. Ohio State looks comfortable against a tough Penn State team and is on the way to starting the 2020 season 2-0.

Parsons didn’t hold back even when talking about his team’s opponent.

“I think Justin fields is best quarterback in America!!”

I think Justin fields is best quarterback in America!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 1, 2020

The linebacker opted out of the 2020 season over the summer, citing concerns about COVID-19 as a major concern. He’s expected to be a high first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Still it seems that Parsons is watching his team pretty intently this year.

Even though he might be telling the truth, Penn State fans haven’t been happy with his tweets tonight. Earlier in the night, the Nittany Lions defensive star stayed a little bit more cryptic when talking about Fields.

Justin fields … that’s the tweet 😔 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 1, 2020

As for Fields, this second game against Penn State is just more of the same. After throwing just one incompletion and scoring three total touchdowns in week one, the Ohio State junior is making an argument that he’s the best quarterback in the country.

Catch the rest of Ohio State vs. Penn State right now on ABC.

Or just follow along on Micah Parsons’ Twitter feed.