Veteran Official Reacts To The Crazy Penn State-Indiana Finish

Indiana vs. No. 8 Penn State unexpectedly turned into the most thrilling college football game on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoosiers edged the Nittany Lions in overtime, 36-35. Tom Allen and company iced the game on a bold two-point conversion call that saw quarterback Michael Penix desperately stretch for the end zone. Officials reviewed the play for a while after ruling the conversion successful on the field. Eventually, the play was upheld.

Indiana fans rejoiced. Penn State fans disagreed.

Even now, it’s unclear whether Penix actually succeeded in crossing the goal line.

Long-time Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira weighed in on the controversial finish to the thrilling game.

"It was a really tough call for the officials but it was a likely and right ending for a game that was fantastic all the way through."@MikePereira reacts to Indiana's game-winning two-point conversion vs. No. 8 Penn State ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HZluK1XSKN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 25, 2020

Even an official as experienced as Pereira struggled to find the words on the game-winning play.

“Lots of ifs on this one which is why they ended up letting it stand on the field,” Pereira said. “It was a really tough call for the officials but it was a likely and right ending for a game that was fantastic all the way through.”

Here’s a clip of the disputed Penix two-point conversion:

Did Michael Penix score this game-winning 2-point conversion? pic.twitter.com/oGR1f7QQhO — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Regardless of Pereira’s thoughts, Indiana escaped with the huge upset and snapped a 42-game losing streak against AP top 10 teams.

On the other hand, Penn State is off to a rocky start. The Nittany Lions return to action next week in Happy Valley against Ohio State.