4-Star TE Moliki Matavao Shares Commitment Plans

One of the best tight ends in high school football is coming off the board very soon. Moliki Matavao, a standout for Liberty High School in the Las Vegas area, will commit later this month.

Matavao is a four-star tight end for Liberty. He’s the No. 149 player in the class of 2021, per 247Sports‘ composite rankings.

The site has him as the No. 4 tight end in the country, and the No. 1 recruit in all of Nevada.

Right now, he has a pretty diverse list of teams. Last month, Matavao released his top six schools. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington all made the cut. One of those schools will get some good news on Wednesday, May 27.

I am announcing my commitment on May 27th…‼️ — Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) May 15, 2020

So far, only two analysts over at 247Sports have logged predictions as to where Moliki Matavao will wind up. One picked Penn State, while the other went with Washington.

The only forecast over at Rivals right now has him heading to Washington as well. That doesn’t seem like enough data to really call the Huskies a true favorite in this recruitment, of course.

Of the six schools, both Tennessee and Washington have commits at the tight end position right now. Tennessee commit Roc Taylor is a versatile athlete, who could fit at a few positions, though tight end is where some expect him to wind up. Washington has in-state commit Caden Jumper. Both are three-star players.