NFL Fans Are Drooling Over Micah Parsons’ 40 Time

We’ve known for a while that Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft. But the 40 time he just posted could make his draft stock skyrocket even further.

Parsons is currently having his Pro Day and is giving scouts a good look at what he’s capable of. But by all accounts he torched his 40 time, posting a blazing 4.39 seconds on the drill.

To put that into perspective, only six players at last year’s NFL Scouting Combine posted a faster time. He’s faster than the likes of Chase Claypool, D’Andre Swift, CeeDee Lamb and Antoine Winfield Jr. among others.

It’s worth noting that it’s harder to nail down the precise numbers at a Pro Day instead of the Scouting Combine. Some of the numbers we’ve seen out of Pro Days this year are almost comically good.

But there’s no doubt that Micah Parsons has only further cemented himself as the top linebacker in the draft.

NFL fans are absolutely drooling over how good his numbers are:

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — John Henry Smith (@jhsthethird) March 25, 2021

My god 😳 — myers0207 (@myers0207) March 25, 2021

WOW — 4-Time Finals MVP 👑🐐 (@lionbeard40) March 25, 2021

Micah Parsons started 26 games for the Nittany Lions between 2018 and 2019. He recorded 191 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, along with six forced fumbles and five passes defended over those two seasons.

Parsons opted not to play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Had he played, he might have been a contender for every major award.

But Parsons is now going to take his talents to the NFL. And with his abilities, he has the potential to be an absolute stud for one lucky team.

Did Micah Parsons’ 40 time help boost his draft stock into the top 10?