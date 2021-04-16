NFL Insider Names “Hot Name” Among Scouts Before NFL Draft

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2021 NFL Draft and some players are rapidly seeing their stock rise and fall as teams make final evaluations. But one “hot name” is getting some extra attention from scouts leading up to Draft Day.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Penn State edge rusher Jayson Oweh is getting a lot of positive reviews from scouts. Per the report, teams are comparing him to Minnesota Vikings all-world pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

The comparison between the two stems from two things. One is their similar size – 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. The other is their limited production in their final college year. Danielle Hunter had 1.5 sacks in 2014 at LSU, while Oweh had none in 2020.

Scouts seem to believe that, much like Hunter, Oweh’s lack of production shouldn’t be a factor in him falling in the draft. Hunter was ultimately taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

With 29.0 sacks from Hunter over the last two seasons, it’s clear that the Vikings got an epic bargain there.

Jayson Oweh was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2018. As a true freshman, he played in four games, recording 2.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss.

The following year, Oweh had 5.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss. Then in 2020 – despite recording no sacks – he had 6.5 tackles for loss and 38 tackles in just seven games. For his efforts, he got a First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

The NFL is always hungry for pass rushers and will spend a premium to get one. If teams believe that Oweh can be even close to what Danielle Hunter is, there’s a chance he’ll be drafted well ahead of some projections.

