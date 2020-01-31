NFL Team Poaches Longtime Penn State Assistant Coach

Few coaches have been at James Franklin’s side as long as Penn State assistant Sean Spencer. But after nine years working with him dating back to their Vanderbilt days, Spencer is making the move to the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Spencer is expected to join the New York Giants as their defensive line coach. Spencer has worked in that same role on Franklin’s staff since 2011.

This will be Spencer’s first NFL job. The 49-year-old Penn State assistant has spent the majority of his 25-year coaching career working with defenses, but only the past nine at Power Five programs.

Spencer joins a Giants staff that retooling under first year head coach Joe Judge. He’ll be working under defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Patrick Graham.

Defense has been one of the biggest problems for the Giants in recent years. In the past three seasons their defenses have ranked in the bottom half of the league.

This past year, the Giants allowed 451 points – 30th in the league, and the second most in franchise history.

If Big Blue has any aspirations of making the playoffs in Judge’s first year, or Daniel Jones’ second, retooling the defense and getting the right coaches has to be a priority.

