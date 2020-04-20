Nolan Rucci, 5-Star Offensive Tackle, Names Top 9 Schools

One elite offensive lineman can change an entire offense. That’s what plenty of programs are hoping from from 5-star OL Nolan Rucci. The elite prospect announced his top nine schools on Monday afternoon.

Rucci’s exclusive list includes some of the most prominent programs in the country, including Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State and Notre Dame.

It’s safe to say Rucci is one of the highest priority targets for each of the nine schools. For good reason, too.

The 5-star OL is the not only one of the top-15 prospects in the 2021 cycle. Rucci ranks as the No. 413th highest-rated recruit of all-time. The elite OL’s top-nine announcement can be found below:

The Pennsylvania native is expected to end up with James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. It’s highly unusual when Penn State loses out on 5-star, in-state prospects. But a 5-star’s recruitment is as fluid as ever these days.

Another potential contender for Rucci includes Clemson. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have placed a heavy emphasis on line play over the years. Clemson’s defensive line has always been a strong-suit, but the offensive line could use some upgrades.

The 6-foot-8, 289-pound appears to be getting closer to making his collegiate decision.