Penn State’s men’s basketball program is in need of a new head coach.

According to multiple reports, Nittany Lions’ head coach Pat Chambers is resigning from his position. An official announcement is reportedly coming soon.

Jeff Goodman and Jon Rothstein both reported the news of Chambers’ decision. At this point, it’s unclear why Chambers is stepping down.

Chambers, 49, has been Penn State’s head coach since 2011. He’s gone 148–150 as the Nittany Lions’ head coach, 56–110 in the conference. Penn State went 21–10 this past season and was likely in line for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Chambers, a Pennsylvania native, played collegiately at Philadelphia. He was an assistant coach at Villanova from 2004-09 and became the head coach at Boston University in 2009. Chambers had the BU job from 2009-11.

The 2020-21 men’s college basketball season is expected to begin next month.

UPDATE: Penn State has confirmed the news.

“Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour accepted the resignation of head men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers today following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers. The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated’s article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices,” the school announced.

