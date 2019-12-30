Penn State 2020 Commit Injured At All-American Game Practice

Penn State is having tremendous success on and off the field with head coach James Franklin leading the way. The Nittany Lions are coming off an impressive Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis last Saturday. The big time win is bound to pay dividends in the recruiting game.

Prior to Penn State’s bowl game, Franklin pieced together a stellar 2020 recruiting class for the early signing period. Twenty-seven prospects signed with the Nittany Lions earlier this month. One of Franklin’s top recruits of the class is 4-star TE Theo Johnson.

The coveted 6-foot-6, 242-pound freak athlete is the No. 84 overall prospect and No. 3 TE in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite score. Given his natural abilities, the Nittany Lions expected Johnson to be an immediate impact player in 2020.

But it looks like that may not happen next season. According to a recent report from Blue White Illustrated’s Ryan Snyder, Johnson suffered a “serious injury” during an Under Armour All-America Game practice.

Sounds like Theo Johnson just suffered a serious injury during practice for the UA All-America Game. — Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) December 30, 2019

Sounds like a dislocated shoulder. He’s in a sling. Bummer for PSU fans. Everyone wanted to see him perform Thursday. Most importantly, you hope this doesn’t become a long-term issue. Shoulders are tricky. — Ryan Snyder (@RivalsSnyder) December 30, 2019

This is certainly a bummer for Penn State fans who were hoping to watch the future Nittany Lion in the upcoming Under Armour All-America Game. The hope is that this isn’t too serious of an injury. But chances are this may delay his training before enrolling at Penn State University.

Hopefully, Johnson is able to have a full recovery and be ready for the 2020-21 season.