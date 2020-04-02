Penn State AD Comments On 2020 CFB Season Plans

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 has shut down the sports world for the moment. The MLB and NBA have hopes to get their seasons underway sometime over the summer, but the next major team sport that is set to begin is college football. Today, Penn State’s athletic director gave some insight into the timeline.

Like most teams, Penn State is set to begin its season on Saturday, Sept. 5. The Nittany Lions ease into the season with a home game against Kent State. Some teams have games over the course of that week, and there are “Week Zero” contests the Saturday before.

Of course, you can’t just put on pads on Sept. 5 and play a football game. Most schools already lost out on valuable spring practice time. They need at least three or four weeks of practice time to get prepared for college football. That won’t happen if the coronavirus continues to spread though.

Barbour thinks the ramp-up time is even more than that. She says that the sport will probably need a 60 day window without health concerns to Week 1. That means preparations start in early July. It is very unclear how realistic that is at this point, as things change every single day surrounding the virus.

She went on to shoot down the idea of having athletes play in games, without having it be safe enough for fans to attend games. Some college basketball tournaments began to play games without fans last month, until they were canceled. The NCAA Tournament was canceled shortly thereafter.

Beaver Stadium holds over 110,000 fans. In order to pack that many people into one place, and not worry about the virus spreading, we’ll have to be on pace to have things very under control by early July.

We all hope that is the case. Whether it is realistic is very unclear at this time.