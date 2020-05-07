Penn State Adds Another Key Recruit To 2021 Class

On Thursday night, the Penn State Nittany Lions added yet another top recruit to the team’s growing 2021 class.

Over the past few weeks, James Franklin and company have been doing work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added their 10th recruit over the past two months on Thursday night.

So, who did Penn State land tonight? Three-star athlete recruit Lonnie White took to Twitter to announce his commitment to the Nittany Lions – which included a lengthy message.

White initially committed to Clemson where he planned to play baseball. However, after Franklin and company swooped in, White couldn’t turn down the opportunity to play football at Penn State.

“Thank you to Coach Franklin and the rest of the staff for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the nation!” White said in his announcement.

White likely projects as a wide receiver at the collegiate level for the Nittany Lions.

With the commitment, Penn State moved up three spots in the latest recruiting rankings from 247Sports. The Nittany Lions now hold the No. 11 class in the nation.

Franklin and company are still in the mix for a few top recruits, including five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci as well.