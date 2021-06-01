Beaver Stadium is home to one of the most passionate fan-bases in college football. It’ll return to all its glory later this year when Penn State football begins its season.

That’s right: Beaver Stadium will be at full capacity for the Nittany Lions’ seven home games this upcoming season. Penn State announced the news on Monday.

Beaver Stadium was empty during the 2020 season, as were all the stadiums in the Big Ten. The conference elected to go on the side of caution in the midst of the pandemic.

With the pandemic now getting under control, most college football stadiums should be at full capacity in 2021. Beaver Stadium is expecting all 107,000 fans to be in attendance later this year.

Beaver Stadium is home to the “white-out,” one of the best traditions in all of sports. It looks like it may take place early on in the 2021 season.

The Nittany Lions will host the Auburn Tigers out of the SEC on Sept. 18. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, so it looks like that’s when fans will dress in white. It should be one of the best atmospheres of the entire season.

Penn State is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign. But it’s difficult to judge teams based on last season, given the complications it presented in relation to the pandemic.

The Nittany Lions begin the 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 when they’ll travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers.