Penn State Announces Major Change To Coaching Staff

On Friday morning, the Penn State Nittany Lions made a significant change to the team’s coaching staff.

The team announced it has moved on from offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca after just one season. He helped produce a prolific offense at Minnesota, but struggled to bring that scheme to Happy Valley.

Fans were consistently perplexed by his play-calling as Penn State struggled to put points on the board. Although the team finished strong, head coach James Franklin decided it was the right time to make a change.

Franklin announced former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will take over the job. Yurcich spent the 2020 season with the Longhorns before the school fired Tom Herman.

“We are excited to have Mike join our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator.”

“I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State. I have followed Mike’s career for a long time, dating back to his time in the PSAC at Shippensburg and Edinboro. We look forward to bringing Mike and his family back to Pennsylvania.”

Yurcich will be in his third stint as an offensive coordinator at the FBS level. He led the Oklahoma State offense from 2013 to 2018 before taking over at Texas.

Now he’ll have his first opportunity in the Big Ten.