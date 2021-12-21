Penn State DB Announces Decision On Potential Transfer

Penn State got some great news on Tuesday afternoon on defensive back Ji’Ayir Brown.

Brown announced on his Twitter that he will be returning to the Nittany Lions for next season after there were rumors about him transferring.

“After sitting down and exploring all my options about my future with my family, I am confident with my decision to remain at Penn State alongside my brothers for another year,” Brown said. “I look forward to learning, growing, and developing more as a player, a student, and a man.”

Here’s the full statement:

Brown had quite the 2021 season for Penn State. He finished the regular season with 67 total tackles (56 solo), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four interceptions (one of them being a pick-six). He also had 5 passes defended.

He still has one more game to play before he looks towards the offseason. Penn State will play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

If the Nittany Lions win, they’d finish their season at 8-5. Kickoff will be at Noon ET.