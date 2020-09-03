The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Penn State Doctor Shares Concerning Data On Athletes Who Tested Positive

Penn State players locking arms.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 08: Penn State Nittany Lions players celebrate after the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium on October 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeated Maryland 38-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

One of the main reasons the Big Ten decided to shutter its fall football season was the reports of a heart condition called myocarditis appearing in a swath of college athletes throughout the country.

But the numbers shared by the Penn State director of athletic medicine are especially concerning. On Thursday, Wayne Sebastianelli stated that cardiac MRI scans have revealed myocarditis in 30- to 35-percent of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for COVID-19.

“When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles (are) inflamed,” Sebastianelli said, per the Centre Daily Times. “And we really just don’t know what to do with it right now. It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.”

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle. It can reduce the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Sebastianelli called the correlation between athletes with COVID-19 getting myocarditis “alarming.”

“What we have seen is when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans — symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections — is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscle that just is alarming.”

Needless to say, such a condition could prove especially dangerous for athletes competing in high-stress, heavy-workload sports.

The full effects of the coronavirus remain a subject of significant study. Long term effects of surviving a bout with the virus may not be known for years.

But it’s certainly better to be safe than sorry where the health of athletes is concerned.

Should the Big Ten move forward with trying to play football in the fall?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.