Penn State Offers Son Of Former Nittany Lions Quarterback

Dan Lonergan was a backup quarterback for Penn State in the mid-1980s. His son Dylan Lonergan has the chance to become a major recruit at the position.

The younger Lonergan is a 2023 recruit. So far, the Snellville, Ga. player isn’t ranked, but that is not strange for a recruit this young.

His early scholarship offers are indicative of a blue-chip recruit. Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia were among his first offers. They were followed by national champion LSU, and now, his father’s alma mater Penn State.

Per 247Sports, Penn State has made about 40 early offers to players in the 2023 class. Dylan Lonergan is the first quarterback. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca extended the offer recently.

“My dad has definitely been a huge part in my quarterback development over the years and helped me get off to a great start at a young age,” Dylan said of his quarterback lineage in an interview with 247Sports. “Him playing at Penn State always motivated me to be better.”

His father is pretty pumped about the development as well.

That is all a pretty good indication that Penn State stands a very good chance here. It doesn’t mean that the Nittany Lions have this one in the bag, though.

Down in Georgia, he’ll get plenty of attention over the next three high school football seasons, so they should have some major contenders to fend off.