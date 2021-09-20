Penn State Fans Are Furious With ESPN’s Greg McElroy

SEC analysts tend to be a bit blinded to things happening outside of the conference. Just use Greg McElroy’s Penn State comment on Monday as evidence.

The Nittany Lions scored a massive win over the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium last Saturday. Penn State was the better team all-game long and deserved to win. Now, James Franklin’s team has become a major talking point in the College Football Playoff conversation.

McElroy interviewed with Paul Finebaum on Monday to discuss Penn State’s win. Believe it or not, McElroy said the Nittany Lions would be a “middle of the SEC” team if they played in the SEC.

These are the kind of comments that irritate fans more than anything. Penn State’s a legitimate football team. And let’s not pretend the SEC isn’t carried by Alabama and Georgia.

“I would have them [Penn State] in the middle of the SEC,” McElroy said of Penn State.

"I would have them [Penn State] in the middle of the SEC." – @GregMcElroy on the Nittany Lions being at best "4th in the West" and "3rd in the East." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 20, 2021

It’s pretty ironic Greg McElroy is saying this just two days after Penn State beat one of the better SEC teams.

The Nittany Lions would probably mop the floor with most of the SEC. They’re a physical football team with explosive play-makers and a stingy defense.

McElroy should probably start paying attention to things happening outside of the SEC. He’s going to lose a ton of credibility if he keeps dishing out hot takes like he did on Monday.

Don’t worry, Penn State fans. The rest of the college football world is now aware the Nittany Lions are for real.