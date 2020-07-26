Penn State QB Commit Takes Jab At Ohio State Football

While Ohio State-Michigan is the classic Big Ten rivalry, Penn State football has been the much more competitive foe for the Buckeyes over the last few years. Future Nittany Lions signal caller Christian Veilleux isn’t afraid of facing Ohio State, no matter how much talent the Buckeyes field.

On Friday, the Ohio State football Twitter account had some fun, posting a picture of two former superstar pass rushers—Nick Bosa and Chase Young—running down an Oregon State quarterback. Bosa has already established himself as an NFL star. Young was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and some think he’ll be even better than the Bosa brothers at the next level.

“You’re the quarterback,” Ohio State wrote. “What’s your next move?” Most Buckeye fans have some fun, pithy replies. Even Dwayne Haskins admitted it was a terrifying sight. “I remember this too vividly,” he tweeted, flashing back to practices when all three were teammates.

Veilleux isn’t as concerned, should he face a Buckeye tandem like Young and Bosa in the future. “Throw a touchdown,” the four-star Nittany Lions pledge responded. That certainly won’t hurt his standing with Penn State football fans.

Throw a touchdown https://t.co/2AtpQpmHc9 — Christian Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) July 24, 2020

Veilleux has done plenty of that during his high school career. He has 46 touchdown throws over the last two years, with 29 in 2019, per 247Sports. The recruiting site has him at No. 302 overall and No. 16 among pro-style quarterbacks in the 2021 class.

He chose Penn State over Clemson, Duke, and Tennessee back in April. He was chosen for the Elite 11 this summer.

He’ll have his chance to back up that tweet in a year or two.