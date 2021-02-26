Report: Penn State Adding Former NFL OC To Staff

Dowell Loggains has been the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and for the last two years, the New York Jets. Now, he’s joining James Franklin‘s Penn State football staff in a lesser role.

We’ve seen a number of coaches dip into the college ranks for a year or two, in jobs well below what their resumes would indicate they’re qualified for. Nick Saban has made a habit of rehabilitating coaches’ careers, bringing many in as analysts to start.

Penn State recently bumped Ty Howle up to an on-field role, coaching tight ends. That opened up an offensive analyst spot, which Lions247 reports will go to Loggains, who was not retained after the Jets fired Adam Gase.

This role at PSU will be Dowell Loggains’ first college coaching role. He began his career as a scouting an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005, before making the move over to the Tennessee Titans. He became the team’s offensive quality control coach in 2008, ascending to the role of offensive coordinator by 2012.

New this morning: Penn State is set to add a former NFL Offensive Coordinator to its coaching staff. https://t.co/gedYkI9LGq @247Sports @bmarcello pic.twitter.com/GXAaqbv46g — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) February 26, 2021

Dowell Loggains was a walk-on quarterback at Arkansas, who eventually earned a scholarship. He appeared in 50 games as a Razorback from 2001-05, also serving as a holder on the team’s field goal unit.

While he’s had a number of opportunities as an NFL offensive coordinator, he hasn’t found himself on many successful teams. By NFL rankings, his highest scoring offense was the 2013 Tennessee Titans, which finished 19th in scoring in the league that season. The 2016 Chicago Bears, which finished 15th in offensive yardage, were the most effective at moving the ball.

A jump over to Penn State, where he can get a jump on learning many of the college offensive schemes that make their way up to the pros, may help give him a new perspective on things.

