James Franklin Reacts To Big Ten’s Fall Football Decision

Penn State football coach James Franklin says he understood why the Big Ten elected to cancel fall football, pushing things to the spring if there is a 2020-21 season at all. The communication with teams and players, however, left something to be desired.

Last week, the school’s presidents decided to push the season amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The decision came just days after the Big Ten rolled out its new conference-only schedules for every team. While it wasn’t particularly surprising that a league felt it had to cancel football for the fall, the timing of the decision was called into question by many. Nothing had really changed on the virus front, and it was reached without discussion with players and others involved in the season.

“The announcement to postpone football was extremely disappointing,” Franklin said in a statement made to the Penn State football media today. “Witnessing the confusion on our guys’ faces when I shared the news of the postponement last week was gut wrenching. It is my responsibility to help our guys chase their dreams and delivering this news felt like I was doing the opposite, it felt like I was taking away their dream to play at Penn State, even if for some, it is only temporary.”

“We, as a coaching staff & administration, fought as hard as we could to fulfill the desires of our student-athletes & their parents to play this fall. While I appreciate the complexities & difficulties of this decision for the leaders of our conference; I am extremely frustrated because we still have very few answers to communicate to our young men & their families about their futures very little understand of the factors contributing to the decision.”

The statement is pretty direct in its criticism of those who led to this decision, without naming people like Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. He also mentions that the Nittany Lions are turning their “attention to the potential of a winter season.” This backs up Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s call for the league to start things early in the spring semester.

James Franklin is re-emphasizing that he doesn't have an issue with making a decision like this for health and safety reasons. His issues are the process/timing, not the decision itself. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) August 19, 2020

Franklin addressed the parent-led calls for the Big Ten to reconsider, something that has been driven by those at Ohio State and Iowa. Nebraska and Penn State football have also been pretty active in making it clear that they’d like to play this fall.

Ultimately, Franklin doesn’t see the powers that be changing their minds on this.

Penn State coach James Franklin: "Do I think things are going to change? I don’t think we’re going to go back to a fall season. I don’t think the petitions and the voices are going to allow us to go back this fall. I wish that was the case but I don’t see that happening." — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 19, 2020

Penn State coach James Franklin: "The amount of communication we have had before and after has been pretty good, but when the decision was actually being made, the decision caught a lot of people off guard.

The decision came before everybody being on board and understanding it." — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 19, 2020

There have been some indications that the Big Ten could fold under pressure and reschedule a fall season in some form, most of which have come from those around the Ohio State program. It is hard to know if that is just some positive thinking, or if the Big Ten is actually considering a change in stance, though James Franklin has indicated that his mind is now on January.

