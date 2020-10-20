Penn State RB Journey Brown Could Miss The Entire Season

When Penn State football returns to the gridiron this weekend, it looks like the team will be without running back Journey Brown. It is unfortunate news for the redshirt junior running back, who is coming off of an impressive season with the Nittany Lions.

Brown carried the ball 129 times for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, good for 6.9 yards per attempt. He also caught 15 passes for 134 yards and a score.

He was expected to expand his role as the team’s lead running back this season. The program hasn’t disclosed the specific issue he’s facing, only saying that it was “discovered” this offseason, according to the school, and it may cost him his season.

“Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the off-season and will potentially miss the 2020 football season,” the Penn State football statement read, per 247Sports. His workload is expected to go to Noah Cain and Devyn Ford.

Cain was the team’s second-leading rusher last season, going for 443 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries. Ford had 294 yards and three scores; both players were over five yards per carry.

Quarterback Sean Clifford was also a big factor on the ground for Penn State football in 2019, going for 402 yards and five touchdowns. This news could also place more onus on the passing offense.

Penn State has been one of the programs best at producing running back talent over the last few years. Hopefully Brown’s college career isn’t over. We’ll find out more as we get into the season.

PSU opens its season at Indiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.