Whenever Penn State football returns to play, whenever that is, it will be without some of the top players who were slated to be on the 2020 roster. Star linebacker Micah Parsons oped out last month, and now he’s joined by tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The dynamic tight end caught 43 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns last season. In two years for the Nittany Lions, he has 875 yards and 15 touchdowns, making him one of the most dangerous red zone threats in college football. He was named to All-Big Ten and All-America teams at the end of the season.

Around the time that Parsons opted out, rumors started emerging that Freiermuth would do the same. He shot down speculation on Twitter at the time, but with the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, he will reportedly be skipping whatever kind of 2020-21 football season there is.

“Penn State football will be without its star tight end whenever it next takes the field,” the Centre Daily Times reports. “Junior tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return to play when the season begins, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Source: Penn State star tight end Pat Freiermuth will not play this season. More here:https://t.co/uKX6Jl5Haj — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) September 9, 2020

So far, the news has not been confirmed by Penn State football of Freiermuth. Given his status as a potential 2021 NFL Draft first rounder, and the lack of clarity around an upcoming Big Ten season, it isn’t overly surprising.

Right now, the most optimistic possibility seems to be the Big Ten starting play around Thanksgiving. A spring semester season, beginning in January, may still be more likely. That would put NFL Draft prospects right up against the important draft preparation period.

We’ll have more once an official announcement is made.

[Centre Daily Times]