Like most colleges across America, Penn State has been forced to keep its doors shut during the pandemic and national lockdown.

But on Monday, the Pennsylvania State University campus announced that a phased return of student-athletes is now in progress. As a result, the Penn State football program had an announcement of their own.

In an official statement, the Nittany Lions took a page out of Michael Jordan’s playbook with a two-word announcement. “We’re back,” was all the team needed to say.

As you might imagine, Penn State fans were delighted. Many took to Twitter and echoed the “We’re back” sentiment, and welcomed the Nittany Lions back to the college football fold.

The state of Pennsylvania was hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Of the nearly two million cases in America, over 73,000 of them came from Pennsylvania. Over 5,800 people succumbed to the dangerous virus.

Fortunately, the state has been doing a good job of battling it. Since peaking in mid-April, the number of new cases reported has steadily dropped over time.

Many states across the country enjoying the same drop are similarly reopening in an effort to get back on track.

It’s still unclear if and when we’ll have a proper college football season. But for the Penn State Nittany Lions, they’re taking a crucial first step to getting there.